President Trump orders flags at half-staff for Las Vegas victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting Sunday night at a country music concert.
Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Oct. 6.
The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.
In the proclamation, Trump says the nation “is heartbroken.”
He says that “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil” and “our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”
At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.
Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying “for the entire nation to find unity and peace.”
He will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.
