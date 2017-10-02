Public officials, cities respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing 50 people and wounding more than 400 others.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers, officials said in a news conference. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

President Trump and First Lady Trump tweeted early Monday in response to the shooting. The president offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

Other officials, including former President Barack Obama, also made statements on Twitter. The former president said, “Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Woke up to this tragic news. My heart is with the victims, their families, first-responders, and the people of Las Vegas. https://t.co/enj7y7irbV — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2017

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas & all who lost loved ones in last night's horrifying attack are in my heart & prayers. Thank you to the courageous 1st responders. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 2, 2017

Also offering condolences were the cities of New York and the Orlando Police Department. Orlando was the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016, where 49 people were killed.