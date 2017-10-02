Public officials, cities respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing 50 people and wounding more than 400 others.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers, officials said in a news conference. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

President Trump and First Lady Trump tweeted early Monday in response to the shooting. The president offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

Other officials, including former President Barack Obama, also made statements on Twitter. The former president said, “Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”

Also offering condolences were the cities of New York and the Orlando Police Department. Orlando was the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016, where 49 people were killed.

