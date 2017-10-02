Puppy Paula looking for loving parents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week takes us to The Animal Care Center of Polaris to meet Paula. Paula is a 5-month-old pit-bull mix who has already overcome a lot in her short life.

Paula was pulled from the Franklin County Dog Shelters “rescue only” list when she was diagnosed with Parvo. Soul Connections of Ohio pulled her from the shelter and the veterinarian at Animal Care Center of Polaris, which is an animal hospital, was able to nurse her back to health and now she is ready to find her forever family thru Help Save Pets.

Paula has a lot of energy and loves to play so she would be perfect for an active family. Paula is good with other dogs, with kid, and loves to get attention from people. She is fixed, micro-chipped and up to date on all of her vaccines. If you want more information on how to adopt Paula, call the Animal Care Center of Polaris at (614) 888-4050 or find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/animalcarecenterofpolaris/

