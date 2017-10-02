Rock star Tom Petty dies after suffering full cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES, CA (WCMH) — Legendary rock star Tom Petty has died, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Petty, 66, was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after he was found unresponsive and in full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. When he arrived at the hospital, he was placed on life support. The decision to remove him from life support came after doctors found no brain activity. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC2 WBBH that Petty was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The rock star first rose to fame in the 1970s as the front man of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty recently finished up a North American tour for the 40th anniversary of the Heartbreakers.

