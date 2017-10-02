Sheriff’s office identifies body found in Fairfield Co. canal

MILLERSPORT, OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body discovered in a canal Sunday afternoon.

The body was identified as that of Chaz B. Coakley, 24, of Millersport. Coakley’s body was recovered from a canal near Buckeye Lake after a juvenile spotted it around 12:22pm Sunday. The juvenile told an adult who called 911.

A dive team recovered the remains shortly after.

Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen said there is no reason to suspect foul play in Coakley’s death at this time. Detectives will continue to investigate.