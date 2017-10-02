Teen shot dead by family member while sneaking back into home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis teenager is dead after being fatally shot by a family member in what police are investigating as an accidental shooting.

The shooting took place early Sunday. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the teen was trying to sneak back into the house and a family member heard noises and woke up. Authorities say the family member confronted the teenager when shots were fired. The alleged shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not detailed circumstances of the shooting, including how the suspected shooter was related to the victim.

Police say Marion County prosecutors are being consulted to determine if charges will be filed.