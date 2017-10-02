Two injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been injured in a shooting at a lounge in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the Grand Champion Club on the 1900 block of South Champion Avenue around 10:40pm. When officers arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Columbus Fire Department Medics to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

A second victim was taken in a private vehicle to Grant, also in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.