Two injured in south Columbus shooting

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been injured in a shooting at a lounge in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the Grand Champion Club on the 1900 block of South Champion Avenue around 10:40pm. When officers arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Columbus Fire Department Medics to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

A second victim was taken in a private vehicle to Grant, also in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s