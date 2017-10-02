US Supreme Court rejects appeal by convicted Ohio serial killer

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in a courtroom for rape and kidnapping charges in Cleveland. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, the Ohio Supreme Court it wont reconsider the death penalty appeal of Sowell, who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by a Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

At issue were arguments by 58-year-old Anthony Sowell over the closure of an evidence hearing during his trial and his rejected offer to plead guilty.

Sowell lost the argument in the Ohio Supreme Court and appealed to the nation’s high court, which turned down the appeal Monday.

The trial judge closed a pre-trial hearing to the public about the admissibility of Sowell’s 11-hour videotaped police interrogation. Sowell’s attorneys objected to the move.

The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video.

Defense attorney Jeff Gamso called the ruling disappointing and said he’s determining how to proceed.

