Advocates against domestic violence raise awareness through statistics at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, advocates met at the Ohio Statehouse to take a look at domestic violence statistics in Ohio over the last year.

From July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network examined 83 cases of what it calls “intimate partner” violence reported in the news. In those cases, there were 115 fatalities.

Those cases included 25 murder-suicides and the deaths of 19 people who were third parties to those partner relationships.

Those third-party cases included the Kirkersville shootings earlier this year, in which a man killed his ex-girlfriend who worked at a nursing home. One of her colleagues was also killed, and so was the town’s police chief, before the gunman took his own life.

The program director for ODVN, Jo Simonsen, said part of the event Tuesday involved looking back over the last year as well as finding new ways to combat domestic violence. That includes developing safety plans for victims to get out of an abusive relationship safely.

“We take a moment to stop and remember the lives that have been lost, those families that are still hurting from the impact of domestic violence,” Simonsen said. “We look back on the opportunities to develop stronger services and better responses.”