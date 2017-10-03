Central Ohio woman volunteers as trauma counselor for Vegas shooting victims, survivors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the wake of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, people in Ohio and around the country are scrambling to help victims and survivors.

Central Ohio social worker and trauma counselor Allison Pallard started her week just as most people did: seeing the horror of the shooting on the news.

“Well, I woke up yesterday morning only to see the events in Las Vegas,” Pallard said. “It just worried me that something we see as safe can end up being so scary.”

Pallard, like most people, was shocked, sad and heartbroken.

She then saw a plea from the Mandalay Bay Resort for trauma counselors.

We are in need of certified trauma counselors. pic.twitter.com/zroSqEoc1T — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

“I just feel like that’s what I’m supposed to do,” she said. “I’ve always been someone that likes to help and I just feel like I’m able to help.”

Pallard put her name on the list of trauma counselors willing to help.

In times like this, the need for those with her training is in high demand.

“You want to ask them [those who witnessed the attack], ‘How can I help you?’” Pallard said. “They’re going to tell you how they’re feeling and you just help them process their feelings and push forward.”

With so many people across the country scrambling to help the victims and survivors, Pallard was put on a waitlist of volunteer counselors.

Her bags are already packed so she is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“I have a room. I have a way to get there. I’m just waiting for a call,” Pallard said.