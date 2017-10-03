Country star Jason Aldean issues rallying cry for unity

By Published:
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean was the headlining performer when a gunman opened fire at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP)  — Country star Jason Aldean says he’s praying for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings, saying his “heart aches” and issuing a rallying cry for Americans to come together.

The singer writes something has “changed” in the world, making it “the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in.”

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, whites or blacks, men or women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and it’s time to start acting like it and stand together as one!”

Aldean was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at a crowded music festival.

“My heart aches for the victims and their families of this senseless act,” Aldean wrote on Instagram , adding: “Time to come together and stop the hate!”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s