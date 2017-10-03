Documents show pro-life congressman urged mistress to get abortion during pregnancy scare

PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — A Congressman lauded by pro-life groups urged his mistress to have an abortion during a pregnancy scare, according to documents obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

U.S. Representative Tim Murphy, a Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 18th district, received a text message on Jan. 25 from a woman with whom he had extra-marital affair after Murphy posted statement in support of the anti-abortion March for Life event on his office’s Facebook page.

According to documents obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the text message from the woman read:

And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child last week when we thought that was one of the options.”

A response sent the same day from Murphy’s cellphone number said:

I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

The congressman admitted to having an affair with Pittsburgh area forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards last month.

Murphy has been recognized by many groups with anti-abortion stances, including the Family Research Council and LifePAC. He is also a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus.

Murphy’s office has declined to comment on the documents that detail the text messages.