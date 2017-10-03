Hilliard man heroically acts to help friend, others during Vegas shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Hilliard man who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas is being called a hero for his actions during the horrific shooting that claimed 59 lives and wounded hundreds more.

The sound of gunshots will live with Kody Robertson forever.

“It almost sounded like fireworks,” Robertson said. “We heard ‘Pop, pop, pop.’ It sounded like it was part of the show.”

Robertson was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with his friend Michelle when shots rang out and Michelle was shit. Robertson said in that moment, survival mode kicked in.

“She immediately drops to the ground and when that happened, the music stopped. Everyone just kind of scattered,” Robertson said. “I had turned, dropped down to try to cover her up.”

Robertson started doing CPR while the shots kept coming.

“The guy next to me was a paramedic, and he started doing CPR on her so at that point, I had stopped and looked up and started yelling ‘Michelle, wake up, wake up, wake up!’”

Robertson picked her up and ran through the chaotic scene to get her to a truck and take her to the hospital.

After making sure Michelle made it to a hospital, Robertson went back to help others. Unfortunately, when he went to the hospital himself, he learned the tragic news.

“They came in and said, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you,’” Robertson said. “That’s when they told me that she hadn’t made it.”

Robertson stayed in Vegas until today so he could meet Michelle’s family.