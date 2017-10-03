Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are investigating after a body was found in Franklinton.

According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the area of West Town Street near South Glenwood Avenue around 1:37pm Tuesday after a body was found near the railroad tracks.

Police have not released any details about the victim at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.