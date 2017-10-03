Man in critical condition after being crushed by granite slab in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after he was crushed by slabs of granite on the far west side of Columbus, Tuesday.

According to Columbus firefighters, they were called to International Street near Roberts Road at about 10:59am, today, on the report of a person injured.

Firefighters say when they arrived on scene, a man had been freed by workers from underneath six slabs of granite.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.

