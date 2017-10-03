New city ordinance places tight restrictions on tethering dogs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new city ordinance will place strict restrictions on how dogs are tethered in Columbus.

The ordinance bans leaving family pets outside overnight and what owners cannot use to tie up their dogs.

Columbus now joins other major cities across Ohio that bans tethering a dog for a long period of time.

The ordinance was backed by city council members Michael Stinziano and Shannon Hardin, after communities voiced concerns about how dogs are tethered in Ohio.

“It really is our responsibility as city leaders to make sure that our animals are our pets are really treated in a humane way,” Hardin said. “We know that a dog that it tethered for a long time is three times more likely to bite a person.”

Columbus residents could be charged with a misdemeanor if a dog is chained outside between the hours of 10pm and 6am and during severe weather. The ordinance bans tethering with a pinch, prong or choke collar, as well as a chain with a padlock.

Columbus Humane, formerly known as the Capital Area Humane Society, will be responsible for enforcing these rules.

“Our staff members are going to be equipped with appropriate collars and information about the ordinance so we can make that change with the family,” said Columbus Humane Executive Director Rachel Finney. “We aren’t going to go out and round up a whole bunch of dogs. This is about giving our community the tools they need to be successful.”

If you live in Franklin County and want to report any cases of animal cruelty, just call 614-777-PETS.