Ohio governor, ex-vice president to discuss partisan divide

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are teaming up to conduct a moderated discussion on bridging political and partisan divides.

The discussion, part of the University of Delaware’s National Agenda Series, will take place Oct. 17 at the school in Newark.

Biden is a Democrat who served under former President Barack Obama.

He stepped out of contention for president last year with a plea to Washington to end the partisan politics he described as “petty” and “mean-spirited.”

Kasich is a Republican.

He ran unsuccessfully for president last year in a campaign that took issue with the negative tone used by Republican President Donald Trump and others. He speaks frequently on the need for renewed bipartisan dialogue in U.S. politics to heal the nation’s divisions.

