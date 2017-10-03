Ohio National Guard sending more soldiers to Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS (WDTN) — The Ohio National Guard is sending nearly 30 soldiers to Puerto Rico.
Those soldiers from the 121st Air Refueling Wing, located at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, will leave on Tuesday afternoon.
They’ll serve as an advance team, getting things ready ahead of the deployment of 285th Area Support Medical Company, based in Columbus and the 137th Signal Company, based in Newark, NJ.
Those units are being deployed to assist in hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage on the island.