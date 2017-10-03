Playtex recalls plates, bowls due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — A choking hazard has prompted Playtex to recall more than 3.5 million plates and bowls for children.

The recall involves Playtex plates and bowls sold separately and together as meal sets.

They have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more.

The clear plastic layer over the designs can peel or bubble from the surface.

Playtex has received more than 370 reports of incidents, including 11 reports of the detached plastic being found in children’s mouths and four reports of children choking.

Consumers can contact Playtex for a full refund.

The plates and bowls were sold at Babies R Us, Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon, from October 2009 through August 2017.