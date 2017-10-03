Released report shows extensive damage, interviews from Fire Ball investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Public Safety sent NBC4 Investigates their report of their findings following the Fire Ball accident.

Inside, there are audio recordings from the Ohio State Patrol questioning the ride’s operator Cesar Martinez on July 26th. Martinez says he did not notice anything wrong with the Fire Ball prior to starting it up, but did have to rearrange the riders when he noticed a problem with one of the riders.

“I remember I went in because we had to switch people because there was a person that was a little bit big, and the seat that broke off was one of the ones that bigger people could fit in there. So I had switch four people,” said Martinez.

Martinez also told police that he not only assisted in putting together the ride daily, but he also would ride the Fire Ball nearly 10 times a day. Something he told investigators he’s done since February of this year.

“I feel safe because I know what I’m doing. I’ve been doing this since Florida,” said Martinez.

In the report troopers on scene describe, in graphic detail, the injuries they saw from victims who fell from the ride. NBC4 Investigates saw for the first time the damage to the underside of the seats. There were large holes left behind.