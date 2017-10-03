‘This is Us’ After Show: Week 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cast and crew of NBC’s “This is Us” breaks down the second episode of this season in a web extra titled “That was Us.”

In this episode, Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin) and writer/producer Bekah Brunstetter talk about Kate’s relationship with her mother, played by Mandy Moore (Rebecca), and her struggle with her weight.

“This is Us” is a drama that follows a group of people born on the same day and the unique life struggles they all face. It airs Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4.