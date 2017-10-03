Top Spots: 10 of the best pizza places in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Happy National Pizza Month, NBC4 fans!

To celebrate, we rounded up the best locally owned pizza shops in Central Ohio, as chosen by NBC4 viewers. So, sit back, read on and get ready to order!

Diamond Jim’s Pizza

When we asked viewers about their favorite pizza shop, one name kept coming up over and over again: Diamond Jim’s. Located in downtown Lancaster, the mom and pop shop serves a stone hearth baked pizza with fresh ingredients. Customers say it’s the best thin crust pizza around.

Tommy’s Pizza

No Central Ohio best pizza list would be complete without Tommy’s Pizza. For more than 60 years, Tommy’s has been slinging pizzas that have captivated Columbus’ hearts and taste buds. With three locations throughout the Columbus metro area, you’re never far from the best pizza in town.

Stadz Pizzeria

Located in Blacklick, Stadz offers some of the best Columbus-style pizza around. If you’re feeling brave, order the All The Way pizza, packed with pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onion, black olives, extra cheese and jalapenos.

The Pizza House

The Pizza House has been serving Columbus for more than 50 years. They usually stick to traditional pies, but they do offer newer favorites like white pizza, Hawaiian pizza, pesto pizza and barbecue chicken pizza. They also have other Italian favorites on the menu, including veal parmesan, lasagna and ravioli, all made from scratch.

Baker’s Pizza Sports Shack

This Central Ohio spot started as small carryout in Bucyrus in 1998. Within six years, they expanded to their current location with two bars, live entertainment, an outdoor patio, dine-in seating, delivery and much more. NBC4 viewers rave about the upside down pie.

Pizza Ria’s Too

Located in Thurston, this mom-and-pop shop packs a punch when it comes to pizza. Home of the “Pizza with attitude,” viewers love everything about the place, from the crust to the sauce to the amazing and personal customer service.

Terita’s Pizza

Terita’s opened its doors in 1959, named after the founder’s two daughters: Teri and Marita. The small north Columbus shop uses the best ingredients they can find, including homemade Italian sausage with no fillers. The store is take-out only, but the pizza is so good it’s worth the trip.

OH Pizza and Brew

Another Columbus favorite, OH Pizza and Brew serves great pizza and awesome wings made-to-order. They have a large selection of toppings featuring everything from pepperoni and Italian sausage to Mediterranean toppings like feta and spinach. Plus, they deliver beer and wine!

Hounddog’s Pizza

Located on campus, Hounddog’s is another Columbus favorite. Viewers recommend the Smokin’ Joe’s crust with hot sauce. Plus, they have an amazing happy hour every day.

Jerry’s Pizza

With two locations in Chillicothe and one in Greenfield, south-central Ohio has a clear favorite. Jerry’s has been family owned and operated for decades and has one of the most unique (and delicious) crust flavors around.