Vegas shooting victim escapes unharmed when iPhone blocks bullet

LAS VEGAS (WCMH/KLAS) — One woman is counting her blessings after she survived Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre thanks to her iPhone.

The woman was in the area of the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the festival crowd, killing 59 people and wounding more than 500 more. A crowd of some 22,000 people at the country music festival were left vulnerable to gunfire coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino where Paddock was hiding.

Luckily, the woman escaped the chaos unharmed after her iPhone blocked a bullet. 

The woman’s taxi cab driver said she showed him how her cell phone was damaged when he drove her from the scene that night.

The iPhone was completely shattered by a bullet during the attack.

 

The shooter’s motive is still being investigated.

