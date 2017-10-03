‘We were running for our lives’: Local family returns from Las Vegas after mass shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 was there as survivors of the Las Vegas shooting got off their flights.

Kimberly Hall, of Powell, was at the country music festival with her family and described what she heard. “It was (makes sound of gunfire) over and over and over again,” said Kimberly.

Chris Hall was with her, and recalls the moment he realized it was time to run. “We were on a mission. We were running for our lives,” said Chris.

Scott Slavik was also at the concert as a vendor in the venue. “I looked up at Mandalay Bay as we kept hearing it going off and off, and i could see the flashes going out of the window where the shooter was coming from,” said Slavik

The Halls captured on video what could have been their last moments alive. Adam Hall said they were just feet away from bullets flying. “Where I’m standing right now, the hotel was directly behind my shoulder, and the front stage was to our right as well, and we thought it was the speakers malfunctioning,” he said.

As the Halls rushed to an exit, Slavik from Colorado said he ran back into the crowd after a missing co-worker who helped him work the venue. He found that co-worker, and two people who had been shot. They loaded them in Slavik’s van, and took the injured people to the hospital.

“There was people at the small hospital everywhere and there was blood everywhere,” said Slavik.

He and the Halls say they are traumatized by what they saw. “I just want to hold my kids…the feelings are just empty,” said Adam.