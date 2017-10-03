What’s the time difference between South Korea and the United States?

During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, the time difference between PyeongChang local time (KST) and each mainland United States time zone will be as follows:

Eastern Time (ET) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 14 hours ahead (i.e., 8 a.m. ET = 10 p.m. KST)

Central Time (CT) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 15 hours ahead (i.e., 7 a.m. CT = 10 p.m. KST)

Mountain Time (MT) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 16 hours ahead (i.e., 6 a.m. MT = 10 p.m. KST)

Pacific Time (PT) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 17 hours ahead (i.e., 5 a.m. PT = 10 p.m. KST)

As a rule of thumb, events you see taking place live in primetime each night for the United States television audience are occuring the following morning for the local audience in South Korea. For example, an event that’s live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for the U.S. television audience is occuring live in PyeongChang at 10 a.m. KST, 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time and 17 hours ahead of Pacific Time.

