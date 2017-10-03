Woman expecting yoga mat delivery gets $400K worth of oxycodone instead

ROCK HILL, SC (WCMH) — A South Carolina woman got much more than she was expecting when she opened a package from the post office.

The woman told WSOC that she was expecting to find a yoga mat she had ordered from Walmart inside the parcel, but instead she found thousands of oxycodone pills.

According to the shipping label, the package was sent from Newport Beach, California. The woman, who did not wish to be identified, immediately called police.

York County drug agent Marvin Brown said the unexpected delivery is not that uncommon, and it was likely meant to be sent to her old apartment, which is now vacant, where someone would watch for the delivery and pick it up before anyone noticed. Instead, the post office forwarded the package to the woman’s new address.

“Vacant apartments, homes where people are gone to work for the day and someone’s sitting outside tracking the package, waiting for the trucks to make the delivery,” Brown told WSOC. “Most of this is counterfeit and it comes from other countries and it’s being shipped in.”

Police say more than 20,000 oxycodone pills were inside the package, valued at over $400,000. Officers are now trying to figure out where the package was supposed to go.