Alleged victim of Blacklick Woods assault suspect questions why he is now out of jail

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — A man accused of harassing more than five women in a central Ohio park has been released from jail within the last week.

In court, prosecutors say Dominique Thomas’ attacks may have been racially motivated. All of his victims were white women. Reynoldsburg police say during Thomas’ arrest he told officers he targeted white people because he does not like white people

One of the victims says she hasn’t returned to Blacklick Woods Metro Park since her alleged attack. Now that her accused attacker is out of jail, she doesn’t even want to walk around her neighborhood.

“Very scared, because the last two weeks he’s been in and I’ve been slowly feeling more comfortable being out – being out with my daughter and now that he’s back out on the streets I’m scared to go out again,” the victim tells NBC4’s Elyse Chengery.

The victim is still recovering from injuries she says she suffered when she was thrown to the ground while on a walk through the metro park.

“A lot of my scrapes and everything are healed up – the bruises have subsided. For a while there, I actually had a lot of tenderness in my left ribcage and I think that’s mostlybecause that’s where he hit me so I was under a significant amount of pain.”

She’s angry and confused why Dominque Thomas is out of jail after a week.

Lieutenant Bill Early of the Reynoldsburg Police Department explains: “When he made his initial appearance they put a bond on him, but after within 10 days they have to indict or dismiss so in this case he’s just out now. We have at least one charge of assault and 8 charges of aggravated menacing. There are going to be additional charges coming. He’ll still be in court at some point. In time he’ll be charged and have to answer to those crimes.”

Lieutenant Early says police are making an effort to locate Thomas to serve him with the charges and if they’re unable to do that in a reasonable time they will request an arrest warrant.

“I would like to see our legal system do everyone justice to keep us safe,” says the alleged victim. “Because now that he’s gotten away with what he has already done, who’s to say what he’s going to do next? Is it going to be worse?”