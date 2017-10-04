Blow Pops most popular Halloween candy in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Blow Pops have taken over the top spot as Ohio’s favorite Halloween candy, beating out last year’s winner M&Ms.

According to Candystore.com, Blow Pops edged out M&Ms as the favorite candy for Halloween. Starbursts moved into the number three spot after beating out Snickers.

Ohioans will purchase about 150,000 pounds worth of Blow Pops this year for trick-or-treat, and more than 145,000 pounds of M&Ms.

West Virginia also claimed Blow Pops as its favorite candy, while Kentucky picked Tootsie Pops. Pennsylvania chose M&Ms, Michigan Candy Corn, and Indiana Hot Tamales.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.