Columbus faith leaders hold vigil for Las Vegas shooting victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Religious leaders in the Columbus community came together to remember the victims of the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting. Rev. Richard Burnett with the Trinity Episcopal Church said this vigil was needed.

“We love you, and we will never forget what your hurt is like and your hurt is our hurt,” said Burnett.

Though sacred readings from Christian, Hindu and Sikh leaders, it allowed members of the community to mourn together at Trinity Episcopal Church. Susan McKinley said she didn’t want to miss the opportunity.

“Grateful that there was an opportunity to bring people together to pray for the people who lost their lives in Las Vegas, and who were harmed in Las Vegas,” said McKinley.

More than just reflecting, community members say this also opened up discussion about what can be done to stop these types of mass killings.  Elaina Ramsey said something has to change.

“What happened in Las Vegas, it continues to happen in our country day after day. We have mass shooting after mass shooting and webbed to people to stand up,” said Ramsey.

Until a solution to the problem is found, the community said they will continue to pray.

