Cooler overnight temps helping to color the forests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Another week, and more leaves are on the ground. Mostly these were the early color changers and many of the leaves on the ground dried out during our past month of dry weather.

Leaf peeping season is accelerating toward the peak in the state!

As of this week, there are no spots in the state that are currently at “peak”, in fact only a few are considered “near peak” but the cooler overnight lows and the plentiful sunshine we have had, should help get the colors to start turning faster over the next 5-10 days.

The normal peak for the state’s northern third happens in about 4-12 days from now. Where the middle third of Ohio typically will not see a peak for for another 7-15 days. The southern third of the state will normally start to peak later in the month, with about 2-3 weeks away.

But still we have plenty of great spots to get out to this week/weekend, if you can avoid the rain showers.

In the north, the biggest change week to week was at Beaver Creek State Park, which is showing changes now.

In the central part of the state, Dillion/Blue Rock parks have shown changes as well. So has the area near Mt. Gilead State Park, which is now near peak, just like Alum Creek, and Delaware State Parks were starting last week.

Also, we are seeing more changes at Sycamore State Park in the west-central part of the state, where the colors are now near peak!

In the south, we are starting to see changes at most parks at this time, which is a change from last week, when many were still considered green!

Deer Creek is also showing changes now, but unfortunately Hocking Hills State Park, one of the gems of Ohio is still considered green.

Remember, there are still so many great spots in Ohio, so plan a trip very soon to one of your parks!

If you are out and about and snap a great photo of the colors, I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to see them. I would also love to share them too! Use our Storm Team 4 Weather app to share, send me a message on social media (tag me @davidnbc4 on twitter/facebook/instagram) or email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

Enjoy!

-Dave