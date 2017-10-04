Explosion reported at Hebron area business

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH)– Multiple fire crews and a hazmat crew are responding to a large structure fire in Hebron, Ohio.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 581 Milliken Drive just before 12:30 am.

The Clean Harbors Environmental waste management service is housed in the building.

According to officials, they believe there was a large explosion at the plant.

According to their website, the plant works with recycling “spent industrial solvents.”

They also provide fuel blending and wastewater treatment.

There is no other information available at this time.