Former OSU RB Bri’onte Dunn arrested, charged with rape, kidnapping

Bri'onte Dunn (CREDIT: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University football player Bri’onte Dunn has been charged with rape and kidnapping.

According to Columbus Police reports, Dunn asked the victim for a ride home on Aug. 20, 2017 around 4:15am. She picked him up and drove to her residence. She told police she got into bed and Dunn got in with her 15 minutes later. The victim says Dunn began pulling her nightgown down, grabbing her and kissing her, though she told him to stop. She says he forced her to have sex with him three times and held her down, even though she told him to stop and tried to push him off.

Dunn is charged with rape and kidnapping.

Dunn was also accused of domestic violence and assault stemming from an incident with his girlfriend in July.

