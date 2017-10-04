Man builds crosses for Las Vegas shooting victims

Published:

CHICAGO, IL (WFLA) — An Illinois man has been hard at work making crosses to honor the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Greg Zanis makes crosses in his garage for those who have been murdered. In 20 years, he’s made 20,000.

This week, he’s been working nonstop to make the nearly 60 crosses, the most he’s ever made at once. The crosses will honor each victim who was killed in a massacre at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there,” Zanis told WGN. “Moreso than numbers and pictures in the paper.”

Each cross displays the name and photo of the victim, as well as a heart. Stars of David will be available for Jewish victims.

