Marion Co. Prosecutor dies after being found unresponsive

MARION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Marion County Prosecutor Brent Yager has died after being found unresponsive, Tuesday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:51pm, yesterday, emergency crews were called to a home in the 2900 block of Caledonia Norther Road in Caledonia on the reports of an unresponsive male.

Dispatchers say the caller was performing CPR on the man, and identified him as Marion County Prosecutor Brent Yager.

Yager was later transported to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ohio BCI is investigating, but deputies say Yager’s death appears to be from medical related complications, and no foul play is suspected.