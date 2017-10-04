Penn State suspends frat after student is found unconscious

The Delta Tau Delta house at Penn State University (CREDIT: Google Maps)

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (AP) — Penn State has suspended a fraternity after a student suspected of drinking there was found unconscious and hospitalized.

University spokeswoman Lisa Powers says the Office of Student council is investigating Delta Tau Delta’s possibly involvement. The Associated Press could not immediately reach the fraternity for comment Wednesday.

The frat is on interim suspension during the investigation.

State College police say they found the 18-year-old male student unconscious on a borough street on Sept. 28. Powers says the student is currently recovering.

The Office of Student Conduct is also investigating whether students supplied the minor student with the alcohol that led to his condition.

All Penn State frats are under a social ban in the wake of the death of student Timothy Piazza of New Jersey, who fell down the stairs at Beta Theta Pi in February after an alcohol-related hazing ritual.

