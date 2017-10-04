Police looking for thief who stuffed laptop down pants

CREDIT: Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for man caught on camera stealing a laptop from an east side nail salon.

Police say two women provided cover for a male suspect who walked into Luxury Nails at 8110 E. Broad St. on July 31 around 1:55pm. The man reportedly slipped the $1,800 Apple MacBook out of a bag and into his pants.

If you know who this thief is, or his female accomplices (one in green), you are asked to contact Det. Borghese in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2374 or sborhese@columbuspolice.org.

 

