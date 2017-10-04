Time for a fiesta! It’s National Taco Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta.

Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP SPOTS FOR TACOS IN COLUMBUS

Taco Bell is offering National Taco Day Gift sets for $5. The “set” comes with four classic Taco Bell tacos.

On The Border, which has a restaurant near Easton, is offering $.50 mini tacos today in celebration.

At Hot Head Burritos, it’s buy two get one free with the promo code buy2tacos.

So grab the hot sauce, the guacamole and the Pico de Gallo, and enjoy a taco today!

 

 

