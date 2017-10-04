Travelers return to Columbus from Vegas vacations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Frightened travelers landed in Columbus Wednesday afternoon after a terrifying few days in Las Vegas. They said they were relieved to make it back home after getting caught in the chaos on the strip.

“We heard what sounded like a jackhammer,” said Columbus resident Rose Grant, who had been in Vegas celebrating her 30th birthday with her best friend Madison Price.

The trip started by the pool and posing for pictures on the strip when, “people started running down the strip, there’s an active shooter, someone shooting at us, everybody run and then it was utter chaos,” said Grant.

The women hid in a stranger’s hotel room at the Excalibur for six and a half hours until police gave the all-clear.

“It was terrifying at the time,” said Price. “I’m very happy, yes. I’m very happy to be home.”

At the nearby Tropicana, Pat Mault from Westerville took in a couple who had been in the front row at the concert. She said what they experienced was horrific.

“She had lost her shoes, her legs were ripped, they had to climb over a fence… I mean they were just they were in shock it was just awful for them and we were just trying to be a safe haven for them,” said Mault.

Usually you don’t want the vacation to end. In this case, these weary travelers were just grateful to have made it home.

“It was a scary situation, I’m very blessed to be coming home to my family,” said Grant.

