Court: Bri’Onte Dunn violated his probation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former OSU football player who was charged with raping and kidnapping his girlfriend is being held without a bond.

24-year-old Bri’Onte Dunn is accused of violently assaulting his girlfriend at her home near campus.

Dunn was kicked off the Buckeyes football team in 2016 after he was charged with domestic violence on July 17, 2016. He pleaded no contest in February 2017 to an assault charge of beating his former girlfriend and in a plea deal his domestic violence charge was dropped.

He was given two years’ probation and was still on it when he was charged with the latest crimes.

After he was arrested for alleged raping his present girlfriend in August of 2017, the judge who sentenced him in the probation case, ruled Dunn should be held in jail without a bond.

Dunn is accused of raping the woman after court records show he called her and she gave him a ride to her apartment where she said he forced himself on her during the night.

“The victim stated she went to bed and about 15 minutes later, the suspect got in her bed,” said the Columbus police detective reading the facts of the case in Dunn’s Municipal Court arraignment hearing.

His attorney Jeff Stavroff told Judge Jodi Thomas, Dunn graduated from OSU, has spent his entire life in Columbus, is working in sports marketing and is not a flight risk.

Judge Thomas gave him a $500,000 cash surety bond and a stay away order from the victim and her home. He will be back in court on October 13 at 10 a.m..