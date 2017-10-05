Five fun questions to get to know Elana Meyers Taylor

Is there anything you do for training that’s out of the ordinary or experimental?

I train with track athletes, which is weird for bobsledders. I love training with track athletes because they help me work on my speed and they give me something to cheer for during the Summer Olympics.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right. Just shows you how powerful beliefs are and how you have the ability to change your situation and affect what happens to you. The mind is a powerful thing.

Who is your biggest rival?

Biggest rival is Kaillie Humphries of Canada, and we are actually training partners. She was at my wedding and I consider her a close friend. We call our rivalry #battleroyale.

Where do you keep your Olympic medals?

In a safe in my parents’ house. I used to travel with it, but I got paranoid about leaving it somewhere.

Do you have a nickname?

E, E$, E money, or just Money. I’ve been called these nicknames my entire sporting career. I’m E money because I’m money when it counts. Not sure exactly where or when it started, but I was called it in softball too. My teammates refer to me as E or Money.