Five fun questions to get to know Matt Antoine

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Matt Antoine

Do you have pets?

Dixie, a Golden Retriever. She’s my best friend and I couldn’t imagine not having her there each day. I adopted her two years ago from a shelter in Phoenix. It was a bit of luck for me to get her and I think it was meant to be.

Are there any misconceptions about skeleton that you would like to clear up?

We do a hell of a lot more than just lying there on the sled!

Who is your most interesting teammate and why?

John Daly, never runs out of funny stories.

Do you have an Olympic crush?

Mikaela Shiffrin

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational quote?

Talent is common, disciplined talent is uncommon.

 

