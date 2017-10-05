List of stores closing on Thanksgiving continues to grow

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The trend of having Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day seems to becoming less popular with retailers as more and more announce they’ll be closed on the holiday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, there are at least 75 well-known retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Some of the stores that will be closed include:

  • Cabela’s
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • DSW
  • Half Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • Lowes
  • Sam’s Club
  • Staples

To see the full list, click here: BestBlackFriday.com

However other popular stores such as Walmart, Best Buy and Target haven’t released their schedule but are expected to remain open on Thanksgiving.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s