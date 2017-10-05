Local ‘dreamers’ uncertain about future with DACA

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Edgar Villarruel was 7 years old when his parents moved him to Hilliard. He’s 23 now – with a high school degree, a good job and a dream to, one day, be a firefighter.

“I consider myself an American,” Villareull says. “I wasn’t born here but I’ve been an American since I got here. I’ve learned the language and I’ve learned the culture.”

Villarruel says the DACA program gave him hope.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was started under President Obama and allows immigrants who came to the United States as children to obtain a Social Security card and a driver’s license. They can work or go to school without fear of deportation.

In September, the Trump administration announced plans to eliminate DACA but allowed those already in the program to re-apply for a two year extension. Thursday was the deadline to submit the paperwork and the $495 fee.

Edgar Villarruel was hit by a truck when he was 6 years old. He says he suffered broken bones and internal injuries and was in a coma for two weeks.

“I fought for my life before – so I guess I’ve got to fight for this now,” Villarruel said. “All of my future has been to be here in the United States – my car, my home, all of it. I’ve been planning on staying here but with DACA cancelled I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Villaruel reapplied and hopes Congress will settle on a long term solution for “dreamers” and other undocumented immigrants.

Josue Vicente, executive director of The Ohio Hispanic Coalition says the agency advised dreamers to reapply but he says some were put off by the uncertainty.

“What if I lose my status after two years and then immigration will have all my information and they will come and pick me up – what will happen then,” Vicente said.

Edgar Villarruel says a couple of his friends and fellow “dreamers” decided not to reapply.“That’s one of the fears that at any time they could come, they could grab us and take us back,” Villarruel says. “They didn’t file for the same reason.”

But Villarruel sees it differently. He has an American dream. “My thought is that I’ve got to fight as much as I can to stay here to prove that I’m a responsible person – not just for America but also for the American people.”