NBC4 and Red Cross team up for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Red Cross and NBC4 have once again teamed up to help those in need.

This time, we are coming together to help those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Starting at 6am Thursday, and going until 11:30pm, donations will be accepted by calling 614-821-4444.

You can also make a donation by clicking here.

Maria knocked out electricity to the entire island, and only a handful of Puerto Rico’s 63 hospitals had generators operating at full power. Even those started to falter amid a shortage of diesel to fuel them and a complete breakdown in the distribution network.