ALBANY, NY (WCMH) — A man in New York is going to be handing out $50,000 worth of $100 bills for people to do acts of kindness.

Jeff Buell tells Spectrum News, he is starting a “Do The Next Good Thing” movement.

The project involves Buell handing people $100 bills, and in turn, the people will pass kindness on to someone in their life.

Buell said he was inspired to start the charity, using his own money, by the death of his 35-year-old sister in 2016 and current world events.

“When you end up being affected by tragedy and you feel it first-hand, it kicks you into another gear,” Buell told Spectrum News. “I’m a really big proponent of saying, ‘You get what you give in this world.'”

His final wish for the people he hands the money to? “Just be a decent human being,” he says.