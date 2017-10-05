Police: Man arrested after recording himself with gun on Facebook at Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a man who was allegedly posing with a gun at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and sharing it live on Facebook.

Police say Stacey D. Allison was recording himself on Facebook Live, posing with a handgun in his child’s hospital room at the hospital Thursday. Officers were called to the room, secured the room, and found a loaded .380 semi-auto pistol concealed by a sweatshirt.

Allison is prohibited from possessing a firearm, police say, since he was convicted of a third-degree felony charge of burglary in May 2016.