Student taken into custody after reportedly bringing gun to Thomas Worthington

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — A Thomas Worthington High School student is in police custody after reportedly bringing a gun onto school property Thursday.

According to a letter sent to TWHS parents by Principal Pete Scully, several students and an adult reported that a child had a gun. The school immediately called Worthington Police. The weapon was recovered without incident, Scully said.

