Woman found guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with 7-month-old baby’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has been found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide after hitting a man who was walking his baby last year, killing the 7-month-old.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the verdict Thursday.

Mohamed, 32, is accused of running off the right side of the roadway on Westerville Road in June, striking a mailbox, and hitting a father who was pushing the baby in a stroller.

The father and son were identified as 23-year-old Kenan Michael Ferebee and his son, Micah Ferebee. Micah was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Mohamed reportedly did not have a drivers’ license, and was driving with a temporary permit. O’Brien said she did not have a validly licensed driver in the vehicle with her, as law requires.

Mohamed will be sentenced Nov. 29.