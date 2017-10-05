Woman hospitalized after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 2800 block of E 11th Avenue just before 1:00 am.

On scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, someone drove by and fired multiple shots into the house. A bullet went through the wall and struck the victim.

There was at least one child in the home at the time of the shooting, along with multiple other people.

There is no vehicle description available at this time.

