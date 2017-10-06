Bengals wide receiver faces drug charges

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT)—A Bengals player is facing drug charges connected with a crash that happened months ago.

Court documents said an unoccupied Mercedes Benz was found crashed into a guardrail early on July 12 in Pennsylvania.

Police searched the car and found bottles of alcohol–one of which was open–and vape pens that were later found to be filled with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis.

They said they later discovered the car was registered to Tyler Boyd, a wide receiver with the Bengals.

Police said after the crash, they tried to find Boyd at his address and he could not be found.

Later that day, Boyd showed up to where his car had been towed trying to retrieve his vehicle, but was advised to first make a statement with police.

Boyd returned to police days later and said he had not been in the car at the time of the accident.

He said another man was driving and was supposed to pick up Boyd sometime after the crash.

When asked about the items found in the car, Boyd said the alcohol was in the trunk when he loaned out the car.

He then admitted that one of the vape pens, which tested positive for THC, was his and the other belonged to the man he says was driving.

The alleged driver admitted to being behind the wheel during the crash.

Boyd now faces drug charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

Boyd is in his second year with the Bengals.

In 2016, the young wide receiver led NFL rookies in third-down receptions (22), and tied for lead among rookies in third-down catches for first downs (16).

Bengals officials said they are aware of the allegations and are working to gather more information.